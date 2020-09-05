Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:44 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Countryside

Narsingdi vegetable growers work hard to recover losses

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Sept 4: Vegetable growers of the district are working hard to recover losses caused by the recent heavy rainfall and the current corona pandemic.
After few days, seasonal vegetables like bottle gourd, bean, cauliflower, cabbage, brinjal, tomato, bitter gourd, okra, pointed gourd, red spinach, radish, spinach and arum would arrive in local markets. These vegetables are sent to different areas of the country after meeting local demand.
Now, the growers are passing busy time in nurturing their vegetable lands.
Vegetables were cultivated in about 3,500 hectares of land. But rain damaged most of the lands.
The growers are expecting to recover the losses as the weather is favourable now.
However, only for transport inconvenience, the prices of the vegetables, sent to Dhaka, increase five times. As a result, consumers have to buy vegetables at higher rates.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Narsingdi Shovan Kumar Dhar said local growers who cultivated vegetables in advance are lagging behind for the damage caused by the recent rainfall. Their profit will depend on the current market price. The DAE is monitoring the situation.




Vegetables were cultivated in 18,738 ha of land in the district this season, he added.


