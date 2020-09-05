Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020
Home Countryside

Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 4: Four more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality cases rose to 266 in the division.
Meanwhile, 103 more people tested positive for the virus in five districts here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 18,186.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 47 are in Bogura, 25 in Naogaon, 15 in Rajshahi, 12 in Chapainawabganj, and four in Sirajganj districts.
So far, 13,633 people have recovered from the virus, while 4,673 are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals of the division till Friday morning, the official added.


