Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:44 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Countryside

93pc of paddy procurement target remains unmet in Bagerhat

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Sept 4: Over 93 per cent of the government's Boro paddy procurement target has remained unmet in the district despite bumper production of the crop, said official sources.
Only 6.84 pc against the target has been achieved, the sources confirmed.
Farmers alleged, due to syndication and different other anomalies, marginal farmers could not supply paddies to the local supply depots (LSDs) at the official rate. They had to sell the produce in local markets at cheaper prices.
Sources at district food controller office said the government targeted to buy 6,418 metric tons of Boro paddy at Tk 26 per kg from local farmers. The time for paddy collection was fixed from April 26 to August 31. Later on, it was extended by 15 days. During that period, local Food Department procured 439.04 MT of paddy from the district's nine upazilas.
Though the government could not reach paddy purchase target, it procured 3,444 MT of parboiled rice out of the targeted 4,792 MT, and 426 MT of sunned rice out of the targeted 488 MT as per data collected till August 27 last.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said 2,45,370 MT of Boro paddy were produced from 52,930 hectares of land in the district this year.
Farmers alleged that due to anomalies and non-cooperation of officers at different LSDs and various rules and regulations of the Food Department, they could not sell paddy up to the expected amount to the government.
Though the Food Department claimed that there were higher prices of paddy in the local markets, farmers and traders said the prices were lower. A farmer-cum-trader at Badhal Bazaar Mohammad Ali said the paddy prices ranged between Tk 650 and 780 per maund during the period from May to June. Later the price rose up to Tk 900. But the government rate is Tk 1,040.
He also said if the government simplifies paddy procurement system and stops syndication, the farmers will be interested in selling paddy to the government.
Seeking anonymity, a farmer of Kochua Upazila in the district said, "I have farmer card. Local sub-assistant agriculture officer told us that if we want to sell paddies, then we will have to apply with card. I applied accordingly. Later, I went to the LSD for knowing the follow-up, but I was told that my name was not drawn in the lottery. So, I had to sell my paddy in the market at Tk 780 per maund. So far as I know, no farmers in my neighbourhood could sell paddy at government rate."
More than one farmer of Sadar and Chitalmari upazilas echoed him.
Farmers Siraj and Shahidul of Morelganj Upazila said, "We went to local LSD for selling paddies. But on different excuses, the LSD authorities did not procure our paddies."
District Food Controller Md Abdul Hakim said the government wants to ensure fair price of farmers' paddies. Even if it is available in the open market, there is no problem.
He also said farmers did not show interest in selling paddies at the government rate due to higher prices in the open market. So, despite trying best, the procurement target could not be achieved.
In this situation, the procurement time has been extended till September 15, he informed.




They are trying level best to achieve the target by this time, he added.


