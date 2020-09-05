Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:44 PM
Home Countryside

Flood, rain make fish farmers frustrated at Kotalipara

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Sept 4: Fish and vegetable growers of Kotalipara Upazila in the district are frustrated over losses in local fish and agriculture sectors caused by the recent flood and heavy rainfall.
Fish from more than 3,000 enclosures in the upazila were washed away. Besides, vegetables grown on the enclosure banks were also damaged.
Growers said they cultivated fish and vegetables taking loan from different sources. But as the enclosures and the vegetables were damaged, they are now worried about repaying the loan.
They sought government assistance to recover from the losses.
According to sources at the local fisheries and agriculture offices,  the flood and the rain caused damage worth about Tk 36 crore in the two sectors.
About 1,000 fish enclosures were washed away at Kolabari Union alone. Besides, about 300 enclosures at Kumuria Village of the union were submerged.
Cultivating fish and vegetables is the only income for most people of this village. But, the flood and the rain took heavy toll on their income.
They demanded new bank loans with exemption of all former loans to recover from the losses.
Binoy Mondal of Kumuria Village said, "I had been farming fish in an enclosure on a leased land and growing vegetables on its banks for the last two years. I would run my family with the income from this venture. This year, I had invested Tk 30 lakh in it. But the enclosure was washed away, and the vegetables were damaged. Now, I am worried about recovering from the losses. We may stand again if the government helps us."
Kolabari Union Parishad Chairman Michael Ojha said, "Out of the other villages in my union, Kumuria Village has been hit most by flood and rain. The enclosures were launched with loan money. If the victims do not get government help, they will lose all."
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Prashanta Kumar Sarker said local fisheries sector faced loss worth about Tk 30 crore due to flood and rain.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy said flood and rain damaged vegetables worth about Tk 6 crore.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Mahfuzur Rahman said they have taken various steps to help the victims.


