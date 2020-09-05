US to allow Air India at airports













The announcement comes as India is now allowing U.S. air carriers to perform the full range of ground handling operations at Indian airports, the department said.

Those ground operations cover services to facilitate an aircraft in preparation and conclusion of flights, including ticketing, check-in, baggage sorting, refueling, and de-icing.

Air India [AIN.UL] should be allowed to resume operations after the department adopts a final order.

