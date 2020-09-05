Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:44 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Foreign News

US to allow Air India at airports

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WASHINGTON, Sept 4: The US Transportation Department said Thursday it planned to restore the ability of Indian air carriers to conduct ground handling operations at US airports.




The announcement comes as India is now allowing U.S. air carriers to perform the full range of ground handling operations at Indian airports, the department said.
Those ground operations cover services to facilitate an aircraft in preparation and conclusion of flights, including ticketing, check-in, baggage sorting, refueling, and de-icing.
Air India [AIN.UL] should be allowed to resume operations after the department adopts a final order.
The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.   -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to allow Air India at airports
Stop ‘meddling’ in HK affairs
China ‘building spree in Tibet’
Bahrain to allow UAE-Israel overflights
Russia defies West as NATO urges cooperation over Navalny
Coronavirus: Latest key developments
Russia vaccine ‘develops antibodies’
Oil tanker fire out of control off Sri Lanka, crewman killed


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft