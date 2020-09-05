Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020
Stop ‘meddling’ in HK affairs

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Sept 4: China issued a fierce rebuke Friday to UN experts who said a draconian national security law imposed upon Hong Kong poses a serious risk to the city's freedoms and breaches international legal obligations.
Beijing has faced a barrage of criticism over the legislation, imposed late June after pro-democracy protests rocked the semi-autonomous city last year.
The law, which criminalises secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces, carries a maximum life sentence and has intimidated many protesters into silence.
In a letter made public Friday, the UN special rapporteurs on human rights warned parts of the legislation "appear to criminalise freedom of expression or any form of criticism" of China.   -AFP


