Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:43 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Foreign News

Bahrain to allow UAE-Israel overflights

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

DUBAI, Sept 4: Bahrain said late Thursday it had agreed to allow UAE flights to and from Israel to overfly the kingdom, a day after a similar decision was announced by Saudi Arabia.
The announcements come after a US-Israeli delegation visited Abu Dhabi on Monday, on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.
Bahrain, like Saudi Arabia, has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, but their decision to allow overflights marks a sign of cooperation with the Jewish state.
"Bahrain will allow all flights coming to and departing from the United Arab Emirates to all countries to cross its airspace," reported the official Bahrain News Agency, citing an official source at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.
The UAE and Israel have agreed to normalise ties in a US-brokered agreement announced last month by President Donald Trump, making the Emirates the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic relations with the Jewish state and only the third Arab nation to do so.
Contacts between Bahrain -- the first Gulf country to welcome the UAE-Israel deal -- and the Jewish state date back to the 1990s.
Bahrain, like most other Gulf countries, shares with Israel a common enemy in Iran, which Manama accuses of instigating protests by the nation's Shiite Muslim community against the ruling Sunni Al-Khalifa dynasty.
The UAE's decision to normalise ties with Israel has been welcomed by some Arab countries, but despite cheerleading from the US, others have rejected the idea and many approach it with caution.
The Palestinians have condemned the deal as a stab in the back by a major Arab player while they still lack a state of their own.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was on a Middle East visit last month, expressed optimism that more Arab nations will sign up.
Analysts say that Bahrain  is one of the most likely countries to follow in the footsteps of the UAE.
"I believe Bahrain will be next to normalise relations with Israel," Cinzia Bianco, a research fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP earlier this week. 
"It's mostly a matter of timing and incentives to do so."
White House advisor Jared Kushner visited Bahrain on Tuesday, a week after a visit by Pompeo, as the US tries to seize on the momentum of the UAE's move.
He met with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who said stability in the region relied on Saudi Arabia, according to state media.
Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, while not condemning the deal, has refused to normalise ties until Israel signs an internationally recognised peace accord with the Palestinians.
Under the accord, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexations in the occupied West Bank -- but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the plans remain on the table.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to allow Air India at airports
Stop ‘meddling’ in HK affairs
China ‘building spree in Tibet’
Bahrain to allow UAE-Israel overflights
Russia defies West as NATO urges cooperation over Navalny
Coronavirus: Latest key developments
Russia vaccine ‘develops antibodies’
Oil tanker fire out of control off Sri Lanka, crewman killed


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft