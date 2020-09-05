Coronavirus: Latest key developments





VACCINE BEFORE US POLLS?

US President Donald Trump's administration urges US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the presidential election, which has been overshadowed by the virus and the economic crisis it provoked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks states to sweep away red tape that could prevent a network of vaccine distribution centres being "fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020."

NEARLY 870,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 869,718 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 186,806, followed by Brazil with 124,614, India with 68,472, Mexico 66,329 and Britain 41,527 fatalities. Brazil surpassed four million coronavirus cases.

BERLUSCONI IN HOSPITAL

Italy's former prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalised "as a precaution" his entourage says, after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. The AGI news agency says Berlusconi, who turns 84 at the end of this month, was hospitalised in a room that he often occupies when staying at San Raffaele hospital in Milan. AGI said this indicates that his condition is not serious, or he would be in intensive care.

INDIA STUDENTS BEGIN EXAM

Millions of students are sitting two of India's most competitive college exams amid protests and worry over rising Covid-19 cases. The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) began on Tuesday and will go on until 6 September, while another hugely competitive exam, the NEET (The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), will be held on the 13th of the month. For weeks, many students have protested against these tests, pointing towards India's growing Covid-19 caseload - the country has recorded 3.8 million cases so far, hitting the world's highest daily totals in recent days.

DISTINGUISHING VIRUS, FLU

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche says it has received the green light in the United States for emergency use of a diagnostic test differentiating between coronavirus and influenza. Roche says its cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B test won Emergency Use Authorization approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

22 FRENCH SCHOOLS CLOSED

France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer says 22 schools have had to shut on French territory due to the coronavirus since pupils returned to school this week, emphasising that over half of these were in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. Ten schools have closed in mainland France and 12 on La Reunion, where there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases, he said. France has some 60,000 schools nationwide.

7,000 CARE WORKERS DEAD









Amnesty International says more than 7,000 health care workers have died of the virus worldwide, including 1,300 in Mexico alone, the most for any country. -AFP





