Oil tanker fire out of control off Sri Lanka, crewman killed



An Indian coast guard ship (R) battling on September 4 to extinguish the fire from the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. Indian warships aided Sri Lanka's navy to extinguish a fire on a massive oil tanker off the island's eastern coast. photo : AFP

Sri Lankan navy and Indian coastguard vessels fired water cannon at the blaze on the New Diamond, which issued a distress call Thursday after its engine room exploded. A Sri Lankan helicopter was dropping water from the air on the blaze at the rear of the vessel.

The fire had not spread to the 270,000 tonnes of crude and 1,700 tonnes of diesel the tanker is carrying, Sri Lanka's navy said. "Preliminary information from the ship's crew confirmed that a Filipino seaman on board had died in a boiler explosion," the navy said in a statement.

All but one of the 23-member crew -- 18 Filipinos and five Greek nationals -- were rescued on Thursday. The ship's third officer, also a Filipino, had suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Kalmunai hospital, 360 kilometres east of the capital Colombo. His condition was stable, the navy spokesman said.

Neighbouring India has sent warships and coastguard vessels to help with the rescue, while Sri Lanka's air force deployed a helicopter to douse the flames. The tanker was about 60 kilometres from Sri Lanka's east coast when it sounded the alert and during the night drifted 10 kilometres closer.

Sri Lanka's navy said it believed there was no immediate danger to the coastline but remained concerned about the possibility of oil leaking. The New Diamond is classified as a very large crude carrier (VLCC), and is about 330 metres long.

The stricken vessel is a third larger than the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which crashed into a reef in Mauritius last month leaking over 1,000 tonnes of oil into the island nation's picturesque waters.

The New Diamond had been taking the crude from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip. The vessel is larger than the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which crashed into a reef in Mauritius in July leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into the island nation's pristine waters.

Sri Lanka's neighbour Maldives has raised concerns that a possible oil spill from the New Diamond could cause serious environmental damage. The Maldives depends on fisheries and tourism and the country has one of the world's best coral eco systems.

Maldivian minister at the president's office, Ahmed Naseem, called for precautionary measures in the Indian Ocean archipelago of 1,192 coral islands. The Maldives is located about 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) southwest of Sri Lanka.

"Maldives needs to watch this oil spill carefully and take all precautions to prevent it from reaching her shores," Naseem said on Twitter. "This could be a major disaster." -AFP















