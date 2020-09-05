WZPDCL starts installation of smart pre-payment meters





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday inaugurated the installation work through a virtual conference from his secretariat office as the chief guest.

The state minister said the government has a plan to bring all the consumers under smart pre-payment metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and overbilling in power consumption across the country.









As part of the government's plan to bring all power consumers under smart pre-payment metering system, a move underway to install 88 lakh smart pre-paid meters in phases across the country, he added.

WZPDCL started providing pre-paid smart electric meters to 21 districts in the country's south-west region.

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to bring all citizens under power coverage. Our generation capacity has now reached 22,787 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," Nasrul said.

