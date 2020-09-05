

Prof Biswajit joins as full time UGC member

Prof Dr Biswajit Chandra Chanda on Thursday joined the University Grants Commission as its full time members, The, says a press release signed by Dr Shamsul Arefin, director of a public relation and information right department of UGC.Dr Biswajit Chandra is Chairman and a professor of Rajshahi University's Law and Land Administration department.Education Ministry's secondary and higher education Division issued a notification signed by its deputy secretary ANM Torikul Islam in this regard on Thursday mentioning that the tenure of the UGC members will be 4 years.