PSG announce 'three new positive' Covid-19 cases, six in total





"The latest Sars CoV2 tests carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain playing staff have confirmed that there are three new positive cases," the French champions said in a tweet, taking the total number of cases in their squad to six.

Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three to test positive, all after a recent holiday on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Their identities were confirmed to AFP by a medical source close to the playing staff who requested anonymity for reasons of doctor-patient confidentiality.

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas -- who were also in Ibiza -- were the new positive cases.

Another PSG player, midfielder Ander Herrera, is also known to have been in Ibiza.









PSG are due to play their first game of the new Ligue 1 season away at Lens next Thursday, September 10, but there are increasing doubts as to whether that match will now go ahead. -AFP





PARIS, SEPT 4: Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced "three new positive cases" of Covid-19 in their squad, a day after Neymar and two teammates were revealed to have contracted the virus, casting serious doubt over the start of their season in France."The latest Sars CoV2 tests carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain playing staff have confirmed that there are three new positive cases," the French champions said in a tweet, taking the total number of cases in their squad to six.Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three to test positive, all after a recent holiday on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza.Their identities were confirmed to AFP by a medical source close to the playing staff who requested anonymity for reasons of doctor-patient confidentiality.Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas -- who were also in Ibiza -- were the new positive cases.Another PSG player, midfielder Ander Herrera, is also known to have been in Ibiza.PSG are due to play their first game of the new Ligue 1 season away at Lens next Thursday, September 10, but there are increasing doubts as to whether that match will now go ahead. -AFP