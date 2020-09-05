

Djokovic resumes 18th Slam chase on US Open day five

The Serbian goes up against 28th seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the first evening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic is 4-0 against Struff and defeated him in four sets in round one on the way to winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center.

He is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

Djokovic is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Also Friday, Naomi Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam winner, returns to the court for a third-round matchup against unseeded Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic is also in action, taking on 63rd-ranked American Jessica Pegula.

In the men's competition, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays 27th seed Borna Coric of Croatia for a spot in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, seventh-seed David Goffin from Belgium goes head-to-head with Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who is ranked 26th.

Friday will also see the resumption of four singles matches which were postponed due to rain late Thursday. -AFP















