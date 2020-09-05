AFC 'confident' of finishing Champ League season





The region's showpiece tournament has been on hold since March, creating a heavy backlog before West Asia group games resume in Qatar on September 14.

Two of the East Asia groups will be played from October 16 in Malaysia, but no host has been announced for the two remaining pools or the knockout stages for the Eastern clubs.

Only two rounds of games were possible before the shutdown, and teams from China have played no matches at all. But Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said everything will be completed before the year's end.

"We remain committed and confident of completing the competition within the 2020 calendar year," he said.

John said more details on East Zone matches would be announced after an AFC executive meeting next week. The competition's single-leg final is scheduled for December 5.

The pandemic continues to spread worldwide and several countries in Asia are battling serious outbreaks. But John said he believes the Champions League can restart safely. -AFP















