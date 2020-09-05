Nomination paper for BFF's polls goes to sell from today





The nomination paper can be purchased till Monday (Sept 7) from 11 am to 5 pm every day.

Candidates for the president, senior vice president, vice president and members will have to purchase the nomination papers by paying Taka one lakh, Taka seventy five thousands, Taka fifty thousand and Taka twenty five thousands respectively.

The BFF secretariat and BFF general secretary have been given the job to distribute nomination papers and receive the nomination papers.

A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for much-hyped October 3 polls.









Earlier, on Thursday, chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed revealed the schedule of BFF's election. -BSS





The nomination paper for the upcoming election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) goes to sell from today at BFF accounts section and BFF secretariat.The nomination paper can be purchased till Monday (Sept 7) from 11 am to 5 pm every day.Candidates for the president, senior vice president, vice president and members will have to purchase the nomination papers by paying Taka one lakh, Taka seventy five thousands, Taka fifty thousand and Taka twenty five thousands respectively.The BFF secretariat and BFF general secretary have been given the job to distribute nomination papers and receive the nomination papers.A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for much-hyped October 3 polls.Earlier, on Thursday, chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed revealed the schedule of BFF's election. -BSS