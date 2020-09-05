Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Yorkshire cricketer says 'racism' left him close to suicide

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020

LONDON, SEPT 4: Yorkshire have vowed to install a culture of zero tolerance to prejudice after being accused of "institutional racism" by former player Azeem Rafiq, who said his experiences at the English club left him close to suicide.
The 29-year-old former England youth captain quit cricket after leaving Yorkshire in 2018.
In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan-born spinner Rafiq said he felt, as a Muslim, he was made to feel like an "outsider".
"I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire," said Rafiq who made his first-class debut for Yorkshire in 2009.
"I was living my family's dream as a professional cricketer, but inside I was dying. I was dreading going to work. I was in pain every day.
"There were times I did things to try and fit in that, as a Muslim, I now look back on and regret. I'm not proud of it at all.
"But as soon as I stopped trying to fit in, I was an outsider."
He added: "It's obvious to anyone who cares that there's a problem. Do I think there is institutional racism? It's at its peak in my opinion. It's worse than it's ever been."
In response to Rafiq's allegations, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton pledged to review the county's policies and culture.
"We are in the process of finalising the structure of this investigation and we will be approaching impartial external parties to be part of the review to ensure complete transparency," Hutton said.
"We fully acknowledge that just as in many walks of life, sport, including cricket and Yorkshire as a club, must do better to fully promote a culture of zero tolerance to racism or any form of prejudice.
"We accepted a long time ago that change was needed at Headingley to improve diversity, especially in terms of racial inclusivity.




"We have tried to make contact with Azeem this week to discuss his experiences, and will make further contact in the weeks ahead as it's important that we hear his grievances in as much detail as possible."   -AFP


