Corona Cup Rugby to be held Monday

The day-long Corona Cup Rugby competition will be held on Monday (Sept-7) at Palton ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) maintaining government's health protocol, said a Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) press release.

The players will wear surgical cap, mask, hand gloves, full sleeves T-shirt and trouser to take part in the meet, organsed by BRFU.

A total of four teams - Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar, Flame Boys Club and Victoria Sporting Club will take part in the meet. -BSS





