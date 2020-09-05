Dasun Shanaka wedding today





According to the highly placed sources close to the player, he will marry his long-time girl-friend Chewanthi (daughter of Mrs. and Mr. Krishnatha Perera.

The reception after Poruwa Ceremony (at 5.00 pm) will be held from 6.00 pm onwards at the Royal Banquet Avendra Garden, Negombo.

The player could not deliver the wedding cards (printed in sky blue color) to all players and friends personally but has sent the same on their WhatsApp and e mails, it is also learnt here.

The couple were to marry a few months ao, but the marriage was postponed because of the Covid-19.









Last year in September, Shanaka was named as the captain of Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the series against Pakistan in Pakistan.





