Two scientists brief Bangladeshi players ahead of Sri Lanka tour





"They are researchers and experts and the purpose of hiring them is to make our players aware more about the Covid-19", a top BCB official said exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka.

"Their first on-line session, which lasted for just above an hour with the players was held on Thursday night. More than 50 national and High Performance Centre players attended the seminar".

"We are planning to invite them for one more session here with the players before we actually begin our Sri Lanka tour".

"Several players keenly listened to them and then also interacted with them and cleared their doubts. It was more of a Covid-19 Awareness Program co-ordinated by our Dr. Debashish Chaudhary", the source further added.

At present, the BCB has no plan to send these two scientists to Sri Lanka but at least one medical person is bound to be with the team for the entire duration of the tour, it is also learnt here.



The itinerary (subject to final approval)

27 Sep: Flight to Srilanka

4-6 Oct: Three-day warm up match, Colombo

10-12 Oct: Three-day warmup match, Colombo

17-19 Oct: four-day warmup match, Colombo.



All warm up matches will be played between the visiting players.

October 23-27: 1st Test - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Kandy

October 31-Nov.4: 2nd Test - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Kandy

Nov. 8-12: 3rd Test - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Colombo.



The Bangladesh team will depart for Dhaka on 13 Nov.















