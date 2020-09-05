BCB halts individual training programme for three days





It was the first instance when BCB takes this sort of step after initializing the individual training programme before Eid-ul-Adha.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of BCB, told the media that some of the support staff showed symptoms of the deadly virus. He also said the board is taking every possible step to keep the cricketers fit and healthy prior to the Sri Lanka series which will take place from October 24 in Sri Lanka.

"The plan came from our medical team who decided to take a break if any situation arises along the way. We have noticed that some of the support staff are showing symptoms of the virus," Nizamuddin told the media.

Bangladesh team will fly for Sri Lanka in the last week of September. Before that, the cricketer will join a week-long residential camp in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. During that camp, BCB will test cricketers to check if anyone is affected by the virus in three phases.









The Sri Lanka series will be Bangladesh's first three-match Test series in six years. BCB is expected to announce the team for this series in coming weeks. -UNB





