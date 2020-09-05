

Shakib C-19 negative, starts practice today at BKSP

Shakib, 33, was banned from all sort of cricketing activities from October 29 last year for his non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit. He failed to inform ACSU about the communications of Indian bookies with him, for which he received two-year ban. But for his cooperation during the investigation and have clear sportsmanship images the prohibition was reduced one year. So, he will be able to attend all sporting activities from October 29 this year.

The southpaw had been in the USA with his family since March and returned home on August 31. In April, he was blessed with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Before departing the USA, he was tested negative and the confirmation test in Dhaka atoned with American diagnosis.

He is hopefully ready to start intensive practice at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) from today under the supervision of frontline local coaches Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin. Due to ACSU's obligations, Shakib will not get any help from the BCB till October 29. But any coach of national team can work with Shakib willingly.

Bangladesh will resume international cricketing actions with forthcoming Sri Lanka tour starting on October 24 at Kandy. The venue will host the 2nd Test of the three-match series as well. It will commence on October 31. The ultimate red-ball game of the trip is scheduled to begin on November 8 at Colombo.

BCB is keen to get Shakib as soon as the bar removes from him. So, the all-rounder possibly will be available to play for Bangladesh from the 2nd Test. He possibly will fly to Sri Lanka alongside national team but have to stay and practice separately till October 29 for the ACSU's obligation.















