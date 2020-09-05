Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:41 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Sports

Shakib C-19 negative, starts practice today at BKSP

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Shakib C-19 negative, starts practice today at BKSP

Shakib C-19 negative, starts practice today at BKSP

Poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan tested negative for Covid-19.  Sample was collected on Thursday, report of which came on Friday. Shakib possibly will start preparation his post-ban career from today.
Shakib, 33, was banned from all sort of cricketing activities from October 29 last year for his non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit. He failed to inform ACSU about the communications of Indian bookies with him, for which he received two-year ban. But for his cooperation during the investigation and have clear sportsmanship images the prohibition was reduced one year. So, he will be able to attend all sporting activities from October 29 this year.
The southpaw had been in the USA with his family since March and returned home on August 31. In April, he was blessed with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Before departing the USA, he was tested negative and the confirmation test in Dhaka atoned with American diagnosis.
He is hopefully ready to start intensive practice at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) from today under the supervision of frontline local coaches Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin. Due to ACSU's obligations, Shakib will not get any help from the BCB till October 29. But any coach of national team can work with Shakib willingly.
Bangladesh will resume international cricketing actions with forthcoming Sri Lanka tour starting on October 24 at Kandy. The venue will host the 2nd Test of the three-match series as well. It will commence on October 31. The ultimate red-ball game of the trip is scheduled to begin on November 8 at Colombo.
BCB is keen to get Shakib as soon as the bar removes from him. So, the all-rounder possibly will be available to play for Bangladesh from the 2nd Test. He possibly will fly to Sri Lanka alongside national team but have to stay and practice separately till October 29 for the ACSU's obligation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dutch begin new era after Koeman's Barca defection
PSG announce 'three new positive' Covid-19 cases, six in total
Djokovic resumes 18th Slam chase on US Open day five
AFC 'confident' of finishing Champ League season
Ronaldo a doubt as Portugal prepare to face weakened Croatia
Murray to keep chasing Grand Slams after US Open exit
Serena eases quest for perfection at US Open
India's Harbhajan also pulls out of virus-hit IPL


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft