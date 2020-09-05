

My Genie



One dark mystical night, as I walked through the edges of the silent twilight park, something brushed against my feet. As it hit the head of my foot, with a soft clattering tumble it rolled ahead and hit the end of the glimmering lamp-post. Without a second to despair a flush of smoke surrounded the trinket I have hit and out it came, roaring, an enormous blue toned flesh of what it seemed like a demon but as the smoke cleared, to my relief I saw something familiar from my childhood books, a genie. He came to me and permitted me three wishes.



I was amazed to see his stance, the shimmering complexion, the brushed down oily pony tail on his head, standing right in front of me and I couldn't think of any wishes, nothing, as my mind went completely blank. I was happy but at the same time I felt hopeless too. The genie granted me three wishes but at the same time he gave me three rules to follow. His rules were strict and far from achievable as I had to tell all the wishes under 10 seconds, without asking anyone else around and lastly failing to follow these two rules would cost me my life. I didn't blame the genie for his weird rules, as he was a mystical creature of the unknown, with different time, morals and understanding to ours.



Before the countdown starts, calming my mind and nodding him for the start, and within the first 5 seconds I got a brilliant idea. With fear in my heart, for my first wish I asked him to give me the power to control time. I wasn't sure if this would work but I had to give it a shot in order to have a chance to survive with the wishes I yearn to ask. To my surprise, he granted my first wish.



In doing so I now had the power to take as long as I desired to ask my remaining wishes. Pausing for a while, I asked the genie to give me a lifelong permanent job as an astronaut in NASA. To be able to devote my life in space has been my childhood dreams. For my last wish I asked to make the depleting natural resources of earth unlimited for all human kind. To save this entire world from all the hunger and suffering, to be able to give each mankind the resources it longs to satisfy our needs.



I was so relieved to be able to outpour all of my unimaginable wishes to him and was overfilled with joy to see all my wishes fulfilled even if it seemed impossible. Alas! Happiness truly doesn't last long. Before I could live the unthinkable life I have gained, my mom woke me up from my dream.











The first thing I realized was a genie can only come in dreams not in real life, the only path to attaining your life long dreams is to study and work hard, as in the end God will become our genie and help us make all our dreams come true in life.





