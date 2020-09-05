Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020
Nutrition for girls at age of puberty

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020
Mousumi Rahman

Teenage is an important phase of child for proper growth and muscle Development. Puberty is the stage of development in which a child's body matures to enable Reproduction. The hormonal Changes that lead to sexual maturation during puberty are accompanied by major physical growth and maturation of the brain. Puberty typically begins in late childhood. On average, girls begin puberty at ages 10 to 11.  A girl should be very careful regarding her  food habits and proper diet. The journey  of a girl towards her puberty is very difficult which she can be making easy with a healthy diet and life style.    
  We all need physical activity to be healthy, kids need to build strong hearts, muscles and bones. Many types of exercise also help with balance and flexibility.  Kids need 60 minutes of activity everyday. Being active early in life may help prevent early puberty or slow puberty already in progres.  It also helps lower the risk of Heart disease and even breast cancer later in life.Regular physical exercise is good for a girl's bod, mind,and spirit.when girls keep moving,they're more likely to feel less stressed, feel better about  themselves, feel more ready to learn in school
Studies show that people who eat breakfast do better in school, tend to eat less throughout the day, and are less likely to be over weight. Limit eating out and choose smaller sizes at fast food restaurants. Avoid supersizing even if it feels like better value.
Exercise!! Be active everyday. Walk to school,  sign up for a fitness class,  find a sport you like, or dance in your bedroom. It doesn't matter what you do Just move!!
 Drink fat free, low-fat milk, or water instead of sugary drinks.
Eat at least five servings a day of fruits and veggies. Choose a variety of protein foods, like   lean meat and poultry, seafood, beans, soy products and nuts. Wheat, oatmeal, whole grain cereals, porridge, berley,  brown rice, quinoa multigrain bread, cereals to be consumed. Refined flower and its products, biscuits Noodles should be avoided. All seasonal fruits such as mango, watermelons, jackfruits should take as much we can. Canned and frozen fruits should be avoide. All seasonal vegetables should be consumed and canned, frozen and over cooked vegetables we must avoid. All pulses, lentils and legumes we should take in our everyday diet plan. Drinks to be avoided carbonated drinks, squashes  , alchoholic drinks, canned and packed juice, packed soups,. Flesh foods like egg white, grilled fish,  lean.  and roasted chicken. Other foods yo be avoided like all bakery food,  junk food, processed food,  deep fried food, spicy food,  Ice-cream, sauces.
During puberty child's emotions may become stronger and more intense. Their mmod might change more frequently, quickly and randomly,. Your child may have strong emotions  that they've never experienced before. Its  common for them to feel confused, scared or angry and  not know why? Puberty has long been recognised as a transition point in which many emotional and behavioural problems emerge. These include depression and anxiety, substance use and abuse  self-harm and eating disorders.
Being a parents we should have the ability to talk openly about their problems and make it easy to adopt the changes in her life.
Mousumi Rahman, a
freelance writer. She completed masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition.


