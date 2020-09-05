

Nutrition for girls at age of puberty

We all need physical activity to be healthy, kids need to build strong hearts, muscles and bones. Many types of exercise also help with balance and flexibility. Kids need 60 minutes of activity everyday. Being active early in life may help prevent early puberty or slow puberty already in progres. It also helps lower the risk of Heart disease and even breast cancer later in life.Regular physical exercise is good for a girl's bod, mind,and spirit.when girls keep moving,they're more likely to feel less stressed, feel better about themselves, feel more ready to learn in school

Studies show that people who eat breakfast do better in school, tend to eat less throughout the day, and are less likely to be over weight. Limit eating out and choose smaller sizes at fast food restaurants. Avoid supersizing even if it feels like better value.

Exercise!! Be active everyday. Walk to school, sign up for a fitness class, find a sport you like, or dance in your bedroom. It doesn't matter what you do Just move!!

Drink fat free, low-fat milk, or water instead of sugary drinks.

During puberty child's emotions may become stronger and more intense. Their mmod might change more frequently, quickly and randomly,. Your child may have strong emotions that they've never experienced before. Its common for them to feel confused, scared or angry and not know why? Puberty has long been recognised as a transition point in which many emotional and behavioural problems emerge. These include depression and anxiety, substance use and abuse self-harm and eating disorders.

Being a parents we should have the ability to talk openly about their problems and make it easy to adopt the changes in her life.

Mousumi Rahman, a

freelance writer. She completed masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition.















