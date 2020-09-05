Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:40 PM
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
BTEA organizes online course on food tourism and WE

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Women\'s Own Report

The 3-day online course on food tourism and women entrepreneurship (WE) organized by the Bangladesh Tourism Explorers Association (BTEA) has come to an end on August 31.
A total of 950 people registered for the course. On the first day of the training, renowned chef and President of Bangladesh Cooking Association Keka Fredausi, in an introductory speech, called upon the authorities to recognize the chef as a tourist.
On the second day, Akhlakur Rahman, Principle of the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute, stressed on providing training at private sector alongside government.
On the last day, Meherunnesa, a renowned culinary artist and general secretary of the Bangladesh Cooking Association, said the country's traditional food should be included in the food tourism,
Shahidul Islam Sagar, Chairman, BTEA presided over the function. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the guests, trainers and participants involved in the training. He further said that the digital certificates will be sent to the participants in the e-mail in the 3rd week of this month.
He informed that the first World Food Travel Day will be celebrated in Bangladesh on April 18, 2021 with the cooperation of all. Rubina Rubi, Sharmin Islam, Dr. Changi Changi, Kishore Raihan, Ziaul Haque Hawlader and Mokhlesur Rahman provided the training.
The course discussed elaborately on the Food tourism introduction, cooking training, food marketing, traditional food, obstacles of the women entrepreneurs. It also discussed on how to overcome the barriers.




 It is to be noted that BTTA is working on various issues in tourism by organizing the men and women involved in tourism.


