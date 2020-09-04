Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:50 PM
latest
Home City News

Two held with 16,100 Yaba pills in city

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two top drug dealers from Kafrul area of the capital with 16,100 pieces of yaba and taka 5.88 lakh in cash on Wednesday evening.
Elite Force RAB-4 Assistant Director (OPS) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said that, a team of RAB-4 raided the ground floor of the six-storey building in Mirpur-13 of Kafrul Police Station around 6:30pm on Wednesday and arrested Jahidul Islam Sumon alias Sumon Khan, 35 and drug lord Mosammat Rehena, 33.
The RAB official further said that the market value of the seized yaba was around Tk 56 lakh. He also said the arrestees were involved in a drug syndicate and were professional drug dealers.




There are several cases in their name in different police stations of the capital.
During the primary interrogation, they admitted that they had been buying yaba from Cox's Bazar district for a long time by mutual agreement and selling it to dealers and retail drug dealers in different areas of the capital including Kafrul, Pallabi and Mirpur, said the official.
After the interrogation, the arrested drug dealers were handed over to Kafrul police station of DMP.
Legal action has been taken against them in this regard, the official added.   -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with 16,100 Yaba pills in city
Press release banning Rag Day celebration misrepresented: DU
Newspaper Hawkers’ Assoc VP dies
‘Women shouldering burden of violence due to Covid-19’
M Abdur Rahim’s death anniv today
2 new Appellate Division judges sworn in
Women in CHT ethnic community face domestic violence
‘Mentally ill’ man in shackles for 20 years


Latest News
UNO attacked for burglary, detained Asadul tells RAB
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft