Two held with 16,100 Yaba pills in city





Elite Force RAB-4 Assistant Director (OPS) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said that, a team of RAB-4 raided the ground floor of the six-storey building in Mirpur-13 of Kafrul Police Station around 6:30pm on Wednesday and arrested Jahidul Islam Sumon alias Sumon Khan, 35 and drug lord Mosammat Rehena, 33.

The RAB official further said that the market value of the seized yaba was around Tk 56 lakh. He also said the arrestees were involved in a drug syndicate and were professional drug dealers.









There are several cases in their name in different police stations of the capital.

During the primary interrogation, they admitted that they had been buying yaba from Cox's Bazar district for a long time by mutual agreement and selling it to dealers and retail drug dealers in different areas of the capital including Kafrul, Pallabi and Mirpur, said the official.

After the interrogation, the arrested drug dealers were handed over to Kafrul police station of DMP.

