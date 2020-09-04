Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:50 PM
latest
Home City News

Press release banning Rag Day celebration misrepresented: DU

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
DU Correspondent

Amid huge criticism, Dhaka University authorities on Thursday issued another notice saying that Wednesday's press release banning Rag Day celebration on the university campus was misrepresented.
"The information about the ban on Rag-Day has been inadvertently misrepresented. Sorry for that. The decision of the Academic Council was as follows: In the name of observing Rag-Day, the concerned authorities are asked to be vigilant to ensure that no inhuman, disrespectful, undisciplined behaviour takes place on the campus or in residential halls," said a fresh press release.
"Policies should be formulated for organizing ceremonies festivals, colourful rallies etc for completing education, graduation festivals. A committee has been formed in this regard," says the release.
Pro vice-chancellor (Admin) has been made convener of the five member committee.
Deans of Arts, Social Science and Business Studies faculties and university proctor are the other members of the committee.
Describing it as 'unethical and inhuman' practice, Dhaka University authorities imposed a ban on Rag Day celebration on the campus on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Academic Council of the university on Wednesday.
Students celebrate Rag Day with much festivity, including colourful rallies and flash mobs, on the campus, marking the completion of their four-year graduation course. Some incidents of students getting carried away however managed to cast aspersions on the event usually held during 'Freshers Week'.
However, the decision to ban Rag Day celebration sparked outcry among the students of the university.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with 16,100 Yaba pills in city
Press release banning Rag Day celebration misrepresented: DU
Newspaper Hawkers’ Assoc VP dies
‘Women shouldering burden of violence due to Covid-19’
M Abdur Rahim’s death anniv today
2 new Appellate Division judges sworn in
Women in CHT ethnic community face domestic violence
‘Mentally ill’ man in shackles for 20 years


Latest News
UNO attacked for burglary, detained Asadul tells RAB
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft