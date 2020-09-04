

Newspaper Hawkers’ Assoc VP dies

Munsur, 85, breathed his last at 11:45pm on Wednesday, the association confirmed the matter in a press release.

He left behind five sons, three daughters and host of relatives, to mourn his death.

All the directors, officers, employees and other leaders of the society, expressed deep shock at the death and extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.



























