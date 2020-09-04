‘Women shouldering burden of violence due to Covid-19’





A large number of women, including a significant number of RMG workers, have also lost jobs due to lockdown and closure of markets, shopping malls, tourism and other service sectors during the period, she said. To save the countries people including women and business sector, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 19 stimulus packages worth of more than TK one Trillion (US$12 Billion) for around 60 million people, she added.

The state minister made the statement while addressing a 'Virtual Meeting of Commonwealth Ministers for Women's Affairs and Gender and Development on Covid-19'.

Commonwealth Foundation Director General Dr Anne Gallagher AO, President of COL Asha Kanwar, Director of the Department of Gender and Family Welfare of Bahamas Dr. Jecinta Higgs, Canadian Director for Women and Gender Equality Natalie Lawrence, Guyana's Minister for Human Resources and Social Security Vindhiya Persaud, Rwanda's Gender and Family Welfare Minister Jeannette Bayisenge and EYSD Senior Director Ruth Kattumuri also spoke at the virtual meeting.







































