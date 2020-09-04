Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:50 PM
‘Women shouldering burden of violence due to Covid-19’

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Thursday said due to global impact of COVID 19 pandemic, thousands of women in Bangladesh are shouldering much burden including exposure of violence, harassment and exploitation at home for losing jobs and income from formal and informal sectors.
A large number of women, including a significant number of RMG workers, have also lost jobs due to lockdown and closure of markets, shopping malls, tourism and other service sectors during the period, she said. To save the countries people including women and business sector, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 19 stimulus packages worth of more than TK one Trillion (US$12 Billion) for around 60 million people, she added.
The state minister made the statement while addressing a 'Virtual Meeting of Commonwealth Ministers for Women's Affairs and Gender and Development on Covid-19'.
Commonwealth Foundation Director General Dr Anne Gallagher AO, President of COL Asha Kanwar, Director of the Department of Gender and Family Welfare of Bahamas Dr. Jecinta Higgs, Canadian Director for Women and Gender Equality Natalie Lawrence, Guyana's Minister for Human Resources and Social Security Vindhiya Persaud, Rwanda's Gender and Family Welfare Minister Jeannette Bayisenge and EYSD Senior Director Ruth Kattumuri also spoke at the virtual meeting.


