

M Abdur Rahim’s death anniv today

A recipient of Swadhinata Padak, Abdur Rahim was a member of the constitution formulation committee and the vice-president of Awami League when Bangabandhu as its president.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, tributes will be paid to his graveyard on behalf of Abdur Rahim's family and several social organizations.

M Abdur Rahim is the father of High Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim. Two of the four daughters of M Abdur Rahim are doctors.



























Today (Friday) is the fourth death anniversary of M Abdur Rahim, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and western zone chairman of the then Mujibnagar government.A recipient of Swadhinata Padak, Abdur Rahim was a member of the constitution formulation committee and the vice-president of Awami League when Bangabandhu as its president.On the occasion of his death anniversary, tributes will be paid to his graveyard on behalf of Abdur Rahim's family and several social organizations.M Abdur Rahim is the father of High Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim. Two of the four daughters of M Abdur Rahim are doctors.