Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:49 PM
2 new Appellate Division judges sworn in

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Two newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday took oath, a day after President Md Abdul Hamid made the appointments.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath to Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Obaidul Hassan at Supreme Court Judges' Complex on Thursday afternoon, Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman said.
According to a Wednesday’s gazette notification, their appointments will come into effect from the day of their oath.


