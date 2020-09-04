Video
Shimulia-Kathalbari ferry services halted for poor navigability

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

More than 400 vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the Padma River as ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route came to a halt early Thursday due to poor navigability in a stretch of the river. PHOTO: OBSERVER

More than 400 vehicles remain stranded at the Shimulia-Kathalbari terminals as ferry services have been halted early Thursday due to poor navigability in a stretch of the Padma.
Thousands of passengers and transport workers immensely suffered since Wednesday as they were left stranded in gridlocks on roads adjacent to the ferry terminals, said Profulla Chouhan, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Shimulia ghat.
Ferry services on    this route had been facing troubles since last week but last night it became severe, he said.
"Due to strong current and navigability crisis, many ferries had gotten stuck in shoals of the river in the last few days," he added.   -Agencies



