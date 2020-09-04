Shimulia-Kathalbari ferry services halted for poor navigability



More than 400 vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the Padma River as ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route came to a halt early Thursday due to poor navigability in a stretch of the river. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Thousands of passengers and transport workers immensely suffered since Wednesday as they were left stranded in gridlocks on roads adjacent to the ferry terminals, said Profulla Chouhan, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Shimulia ghat.

Ferry services on this route had been facing troubles since last week but last night it became severe, he said.

