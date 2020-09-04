Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:49 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Money Laundering

Shahed, Masud put on 8-day remand

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Court Correspondent

Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed and Managing Director (MD) Masud Pervej were placed on   an eight-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a money laundering case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman passed the order after Mohammad Moniruzzaman, an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning, GRO Md Jalal Uddin said.
In the prayer the IO said the accused amassed a big amount of money and
laundered it through different channels. So, he needs to be remanded to get information as to where he laundered the money, the IO added.
On the other hand, defence submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.
After hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the bail petition and granted the remand prayer.
On August 25, CID Inspector Mohamnad Ibrahim filed the case with Uttara East Police Station.
According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Shahed embezzled about Tk 12 crore from 2017 to 2020. He also embezzled Tk 7.9 crore from 10 to 12 different people and organisations from 2017 to 2020.
Shahed also embezzled about Tk 3 crore through Covid-19 test forgery in the last few months.
Shahed transacted the money in 43 bank accounts which he opened under the names of Regent Hospital, Regent KCS Ltd and 12 other companies which barely existed.
Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez and six to seven more unnamed people were also made accused in the case.
Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country.
Later Shahed was placed on a 61-day remand in different cases filed with different police stations in the capital.
Another Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered to freeze 58 bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim and the company's managing director Masud Parvez.
On July 6, the mobile court of RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur offices of the Regent Hospital. RAB found evidence of cheating and money laundering and providing Corona certificates without examination. On July 7, the RAB sealed the Regent Hospital and its head office and filed regular cases against 17 people, including Shahed, with the Uttara West Police Station.
On July 15, RAB arrested Shahed, while he was fleeing to India wearing a burqa, from the border area. A pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimulia-Kathalbari ferry services halted for poor navigability
Shahed, Masud put on 8-day remand
Dr Sabrina on 2-day remand
Khaleda’s release extended for 6 more months
coronavirus update
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
32 deaths, 2,158 new C-19  cases in 24hrs
95,062 migrants return from 26 countries in five months


Latest News
UNO attacked for burglary, detained Asadul tells RAB
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft