Shahed, Masud put on 8-day remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman passed the order after Mohammad Moniruzzaman, an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning, GRO Md Jalal Uddin said.

In the prayer the IO said the accused amassed a big amount of money and

laundered it through different channels. So, he needs to be remanded to get information as to where he laundered the money, the IO added.

On the other hand, defence submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

After hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the bail petition and granted the remand prayer.

On August 25, CID Inspector Mohamnad Ibrahim filed the case with Uttara East Police Station.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Shahed embezzled about Tk 12 crore from 2017 to 2020. He also embezzled Tk 7.9 crore from 10 to 12 different people and organisations from 2017 to 2020.

Shahed also embezzled about Tk 3 crore through Covid-19 test forgery in the last few months.

Shahed transacted the money in 43 bank accounts which he opened under the names of Regent Hospital, Regent KCS Ltd and 12 other companies which barely existed.

Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez and six to seven more unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country.

Later Shahed was placed on a 61-day remand in different cases filed with different police stations in the capital.

Another Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered to freeze 58 bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim and the company's managing director Masud Parvez.

On July 6, the mobile court of RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur offices of the Regent Hospital. RAB found evidence of cheating and money laundering and providing Corona certificates without examination. On July 7, the RAB sealed the Regent Hospital and its head office and filed regular cases against 17 people, including Shahed, with the Uttara West Police Station.

On July 15, RAB arrested Shahed, while he was fleeing to India wearing a burqa, from the border area. A pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.

















Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed and Managing Director (MD) Masud Pervej were placed on an eight-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a money laundering case.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman passed the order after Mohammad Moniruzzaman, an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning, GRO Md Jalal Uddin said.In the prayer the IO said the accused amassed a big amount of money andlaundered it through different channels. So, he needs to be remanded to get information as to where he laundered the money, the IO added.On the other hand, defence submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.After hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the bail petition and granted the remand prayer.On August 25, CID Inspector Mohamnad Ibrahim filed the case with Uttara East Police Station.According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Shahed embezzled about Tk 12 crore from 2017 to 2020. He also embezzled Tk 7.9 crore from 10 to 12 different people and organisations from 2017 to 2020.Shahed also embezzled about Tk 3 crore through Covid-19 test forgery in the last few months.Shahed transacted the money in 43 bank accounts which he opened under the names of Regent Hospital, Regent KCS Ltd and 12 other companies which barely existed.Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez and six to seven more unnamed people were also made accused in the case.Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country.Later Shahed was placed on a 61-day remand in different cases filed with different police stations in the capital.Another Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered to freeze 58 bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim and the company's managing director Masud Parvez.On July 6, the mobile court of RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur offices of the Regent Hospital. RAB found evidence of cheating and money laundering and providing Corona certificates without examination. On July 7, the RAB sealed the Regent Hospital and its head office and filed regular cases against 17 people, including Shahed, with the Uttara West Police Station.On July 15, RAB arrested Shahed, while he was fleeing to India wearing a burqa, from the border area. A pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.