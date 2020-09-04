Dr Sabrina on 2-day remand





Dr Sabrina, a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), was suspended later by the Health Ministry as she earned huge amount of money by selling fake corona certificates.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order, GRO Md Liakat Hossain said.

Sub Inspector Md Mominul Islam of Badda police, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before his court with a five-day remand prayer for questioning.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused had committed an offence by possessing two national ID cards. So, she needs to be remanded to gather more information on it, the IO added.

The defence side, however, submitted a petition, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected her bail petition and sent her to police custody.

On August 30, Gulshan Thana Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia filed the case against Sabrina with Badda Police Station.

According to the case statement and Election Commission's NID Division found Sabrina, who has been detained for her involvement in Covid-19 test report forgery, became a voter for the first time in 2009.

At that time, she used her current and permanent address in Mohammadpur. She mentioned December 2 of 1978 as her date of birth.

She enlisted her husband's name as 'Haque' and educational qualification as post-graduation.

But in her second NID issued in 2016, she mentioned her permanent and current address in Badda and her husband's name as 'Ariful Chowdhury'. In that ID, she used December 2 of 1983 as her date of birth.

She also changed her mother's name, as well as educational qualifications, declaring herself to be a graduate.

According to Voter Talika Ain 2009, acquiring dual NID is a punishable offence. The minimum punishment is two years in jail or fine, or both.

Sabrina and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhuy are also accused in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 reports.

Recently, ACC began an inquiry against their wealth. During the process, ACC Deputy Director Selina Akhter Moni found that Sabrina has dual NIDs.

The EC has already blocked one NID issued under Sabrina's name.

Sabrina was brought to the Tejgaon Divisional Sub-Police (DC) office on July 12 for questioning. After interrogation, police arrested her in a case filed by Tejgaon Police Station for providing fake corona certificates.



















