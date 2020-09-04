

Khaleda’s release extended for 6 more months

While talking to journalists on Thursday, Law Minister Anisul Huq told that they have given their opinion on extending the release period for more six months.

According to earlier decision, six month's stay order of Khaleda's two cases will end on September 6 (Sunday). She was released following an application of her brother Shamim Iskander to release her on humanitarian grounds considering her age.

However, the Home Ministry has not issued any further notification till the report is written on Thursday evening.

Anisul Huq said the conditions of further extension of the stay will remain as it was earlier. "We have forwarded the documents to the Home Ministry giving our opinion. The rests of the procedures will be completed in the Home Ministry," he added.

Earlier on March 25 this year, Khaleda Zia was released from jail, following a government decision to stay her conviction for six months and free her on humanitarian grounds considering her age.

The government suspended her sentence for six months according to the Sub-section 1 of Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said.

The 75-year-old politician went out from the prison cell of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital, where she was undertaking treatments, on March 25.

After releasing from the prison cell, she was taken to her Gulshan residence "Firoza," and kept in quarantine under the supervision of her personal physicians. Her home at Road No 79 in Gulshan area was turned into an abandoned house since she went to jail in February 8, 2018.

During her release, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the BNP chief will stay under Shamim's custody over the period of six months.

Regarding her release, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda was released on two conditions that she does not leave the country and she receives treatment at home.

On July 3 in 2008, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case against Khaleda and others with Ramna police station accusing them of misappropriating Tk 2.1 crore in donations meant for a trust to be formed in her husband's name.

On February 8 in 2018, a special court convicted Khaleda and sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the graft case. Later, she was sent to serve her jail sentence at a special jail at the old Dhaka central jail building at Nazimuddin Road.

On January 28 in 2019, the High Court released the full text of its verdict, doubling the jail term of Khaleda in the graft case to 10 years from five years.

On the other hand, the BNP chief and three others were sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Zia Charitable Trust case on October 29 in 2018.

The ACC filed the case on August 8 in 2011, with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda Zia, accusing them of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Earlier, Khaleda's family members submitted an application to the Home Ministry seeking her release from jail on humanitarian grounds.

Her younger brother Shamim Iskander filed an application this month with the Ministry for her release under an executive order.

After filing the application, Shamim, Khaleda's sister Selima Islam and Selima's husband Rafiqul Islam met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and informed her about the application for Khaleda's release.

The Law Ministry also had sent a recommendation to the Home Ministry in this regard.





















