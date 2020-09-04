Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card





In 80 days between July to October, 2014, the hacker Sakeb withdrew the money from nine countries including Bangladesh, USA, UK, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, Hong Kong, China and Thailand through 1,476 transactions using the card, according to police

officials.

Sakeb is the founder of payment gateway service provider 'Easypayway.' He is also involved in hotel booking business through his own website 'PEKHOM'. His company has an agreement with BKash, One Bank, Jamuna Bank and some other financial institutions for financial dealings.

IT expert Nazmus Sakeb had graduated in computer science from an American university. He had served as a guest teacher in different private universities including Dhaka University. He had also served as a consultant for the Civil Bank of Nepal. The American magazines 'Entrepreneur' and 'Forbes Magazine' have published reports on "thezboy.com," a platform of entrepreneurship invented by Sakeb.

According to police information, in only 80 days with 1,476 transactions in 9 countries Sakeb bought some expensive software, MacBook and iPhone. At the same time, he also withdrew US$ 99,000 in cash using his personal accounts 'ENTERPAY' and 'NETELLERUK'. He also travelled to Thailand in Thai Airways using the same card. Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Division Harun Aur Rashid told this correspondent that after a long investigation of around eight months police arrested IT specialist Nazmus Sakeb Nayem from his Mirpur residence on August 24 this year for hacking Waheed's visa card and withdrawing the huge amount money in only 80 days.

During police remand, IT based fraudster Sakeb admitted to his offence, Harun said, adding that they are investigating whether he has any further involvement with fraudulence using the online website.

Victim MA Wahed, managing director of 'Desh Besh Enterprise' of Papua New Guinea, told this correspondent that while visiting Singapore in October 2014 he came to know that "Bank South Pacific Limited" blocked his card for withdrawal of huge amount of money. As a result, he had to pay his hotel bill with the support of his local friends.

After returning to the Papua New Guinea, Waheed communicated with the bank authority. The bank authority informed that his card was blocked due to suspicious transaction. Rejecting the statement of the bank, he filed a case against the bank. The bank also filed a counter case against Wahed.

Failing to get justice in all involved countries, he returned to Bangladesh and filed a case with Tejgaon Industrial Zone Police Station under the Digital Security Act. Police could finally identify the culprit and arrested him from his residence, he claimed.



















