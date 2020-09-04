32 deaths, 2,158 new C-19  cases in 24hrs





In the last 24 hours, 2,158 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 319,686.

Some 14,617 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,422 were tested in 93 labs across the country. So far 1,592,038

samples have been tested.

Thursday's infection rate was 14.96 per cent of the total tests which is the lowest detection rate since May 19 as on that day the detection rate was 14.81 per cent, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.08 per cent.

A total of 2,964 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 213,980.

Around 66.93 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.37 per cent has died.

However, "Of the dead patients, 24 were men and eight were women. Moreover, 15 of them in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, six in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh district."

Thirty-one of them died in different hospitals while one died at home.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 78.30 per cent or 3,432 of the total were men, and 21.70 per cent or 951 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,120 in Dhaka division, 950 in Chattogram, 363 in Khulna, 291 in Rajshahi, 200 in Rangpur, 197 in Sylhet, 169 in Barishal, and 93 in Mymensingh division.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,176 or 49.65 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 52,183 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,046 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 448,985 people have completed their quarantine period.

On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 867,788 lives and infected 26,199,981 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 18,460,359 people have recovered from Covid-19.

























The country on Thursday saw 32 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4,383.In the last 24 hours, 2,158 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 319,686.Some 14,617 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,422 were tested in 93 labs across the country. So far 1,592,038samples have been tested.Thursday's infection rate was 14.96 per cent of the total tests which is the lowest detection rate since May 19 as on that day the detection rate was 14.81 per cent, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.08 per cent.A total of 2,964 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 213,980.Around 66.93 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.37 per cent has died.However, "Of the dead patients, 24 were men and eight were women. Moreover, 15 of them in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, six in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh district."Thirty-one of them died in different hospitals while one died at home.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 78.30 per cent or 3,432 of the total were men, and 21.70 per cent or 951 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,120 in Dhaka division, 950 in Chattogram, 363 in Khulna, 291 in Rajshahi, 200 in Rangpur, 197 in Sylhet, 169 in Barishal, and 93 in Mymensingh division.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,176 or 49.65 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 52,183 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,046 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 448,985 people have completed their quarantine period.On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 867,788 lives and infected 26,199,981 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.As many as 18,460,359 people have recovered from Covid-19.