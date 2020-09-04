95,062 migrants return from 26 countries in five months





Of the migrants, the highest 28,229 migrants have returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE) while the second highest 18,484 from Saudi Arabia, according to the statement of Probashi Kalyan Desk (Expatriate Welfare Desk) of Hazrat Shahjala International Airport in Dhaka.

According to the Expatriate Welfare Desk under the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, most migrants were deported or came back from their workplaces due to inadequate work facilities, illegal stay in the countries after ending contracts or working illegally after entering with tourist visas.

However, new migrants were not allowed to travel any country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, some of the returnee migrants were allowed to go back to their workplaces over the last two months (July and August) following the WHO health guidelines.

Of the returnee migrants, some 88,406 people are male and the rests 6,656 are females.

Of them, 8,457 migrants have returned from Maldives while 7,850 from Kuwait, 7,263 from Qatar, 5,325 from Oman, 2,884 from Malaysia, 2,711 from Iraq, 2,549 from Turkey, 1,600 from Singapore, 1,194 from Lebanon, 746 from Bahrain, 100 each from Russia and South Korea, 71 from South Africa, 260 from Jordan, 151 from Italy, 135 from Sri Lanka, 122 from Vietnam, 40 each from Cambodia and Nepal, 39 from Myanmar, 20 from Thailand, 16 from Mauritius, 12 from Hong Kong and eight from Japan.















