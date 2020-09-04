Miscreants hack Ghoraghat UNO



Critically injured Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam being taken to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital. She was flown to Dhaka from Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

She was critically wounded in the attack. Her father, elderly freedom fighter Omar Ali Sheikh, was also injured when he went to save his daughter from the attackers. Wahida was air lifted to the capital by a helicopter of the Bangladesh Air Force on Thursday afternoon.

A medical team led by Prof Dr Jahid Hossain of the Institute carried out the surgery on Wahida at 9:00pm on Thursday. Wahida Khanam, a 31st batch officer of the BCS administration cadre, was found a little bit stable, according to doctors of the hospital.

Meanwhile, when visiting the critical government official at the hospital,

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain claimed that the law enforcement agencies have identified two slim persons for attacking the UNO after examining the CCTV footages of her house and nearby places.

In the evening, Farhad Hossain said that the incident of attack on Dinajpur's Ghoraghat UNO Wahida will be unearthed within a short time. "A smart team of police is working in this regard. They will be able to find out those who did it. We will take stern action against the miscreants," he said.

At the same time, the government has also formed a five member probe body to investigate the occurrence and submit its report to the Public Administration Ministry.

He also informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for her best medical treatment, to find out the culprits and punish them.

Farhad said in the CCTV footage, the miscreants were seen wearing masks. A high powered police team is working to detect the two attackers. Replying to a query, he said, "It doesn't seem to be a family feud. However, it will come out in the investigation. Law enforcement agency is analyzing the matter."

"The government is trying to ensure better treatment to the UNO. In this context, Neuroscience Hospital in the capital is the best. We are doing what we need to do in this regard," he added.

Noting that process is underway for filing a case in this connection and the government itself will investigate the matter, Farhad said the UNO has been brought to the Neuroscience Hospital in the city as her physical condition deteriorated.

Local sources said miscreants stormed the UNO's bungalow around 3:00am breaking the window grills.

After entering the house, the miscreants started hacking UNO Wahida, 35. Her father Omar Ali Sheikh also received critical injuries while he tried to save his daughter from the miscreants.

Both the injured were first taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Later, the UNO was shifted to the ICU of Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital.

Dr Tofayel Hossain Bhuiyan, head of the Neurosurgery Department of the Rangpur MCH, informed that the UNO received injuries on the left side of her head.

"The official was hit on her head with heavy metal object thus caused her critically injured. She is bleeding profusely. The injury also left her right side paralysed," said Dr Hossain.

ISPR said Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by Bangladesh Air Force helicopter in critical condition on Thursday.



















