Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:48 PM
Corona infected JMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

A coronavirus infected doctor of Jashore Medical College Hospital (JMC) was airlifted to Dhaka on Wednesday night.
An ISPR press release said, a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force took the doctor - Md Saiduzzaman, a lecturer of JMC, to Dhaaka in the afternoon.
Later, he was taken to Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment. Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency Air Transport and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission to the civil administration on a regular basis to combat the coronavirus, the release added.
Through the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission, Bangladesh Air Force is playing a vital role in helping coronavirus infected patients from any region of the country to receive advanced medical care at the earliest, added the release.



