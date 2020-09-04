Journo stabbed to death in broad daylight in Dhamrai





The deceased was identified as Julhash Uddin (35), son of late Rois Uddin of Hatkora village of the upazila. He was Dhamrai upazila correspondent of private television Bijoy TV.

Meanwhile, police in separate drives detained two persons -- Shahin (35) and Moazzem (32) -- who were supposedly involved in the killing.

Quoting eye witnesses, Dipak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, said Shahin and his accomplice Moazzem stabbed Julhash with knife indiscriminately at Barbaria village near Kali Mandir area of the upazila at 3:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Julhash was taken to Manikganj Sadar Hospital where on duty doctors declared him dead, the OC said.

Both Shahin and Moazzem were detained and the knife used in the murder was also recovered, OC Dipak said, adding that filing a case in connection with the killing is underway.

The OC, however, said they came to know through the family members of the victim that the deceased had previous enmity with Shahin. -Agencies































