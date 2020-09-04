Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:48 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Death toll rises to four in Ctg container depot blast

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A man has succumbed to his injuries from an explosion at an inland container depot in Chattogram's Patenga. It brings the death toll from the incident to four.
The dead man has been identified as Rabiul Hossain, 32, a resident of Cumilla. He worked at the container depot owned by Incontrade Ltd.
Three workers, identified only as Arman, Muktar and Newaz, died in the explosion which took place while they were welding the oil tank of a trailer in the depot garage near pier No. 14 in Laldiar Char, Patenga on Sept 2.
Rabiul and two others were hospitalised after the blast.
"Ninety percent of his (Rabiul) body got burned. He died on the way to Dhaka near Cumilla early Thursday," Patenga Police Station OC Zobair Syed told bdnews24.com.
The blast took place in an open space within the depot, Mohsin Sarker, managing director of Incontrade, told bdnews24.com.
The vehicle's fuel tank was left open while the welding work was being carried out, which resulted in the blast, he said. Some oil left inside the tank may have triggered the explosion.
   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona infected JMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka
Journo stabbed to death in broad daylight in Dhamrai
Death toll rises to four in Ctg container depot blast
Myanmar seals off capital amid virus surge
Drives against public buses to be intensified: Quader
Three school students drown in Kurigram
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
3 to hang for rape of doctor in Rajbari


Latest News
UNO attacked for burglary, detained Asadul tells RAB
Committee formed to probe assault on freedom fighter at RMCH
Three arrested Jubo League men confess attacking UNO: RAB
Six arrested for attack on UNO Waheeda and her father: RAB
Three organizations plant 49,000 trees in Amphan hit coastal areas
China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
BGB seizes 126kg hilsa while being smuggled to India
Four more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Attack on UNO: Two arrested Ghoraghat Jubo League leaders expelled
Most Read News
Ghoraghat UNO, father critically injured in attack
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
Ghoraghat UNO being airlifted to Dhaka
Wahida's condition critical
Govt extends Khaleda's release for 6 more months
Bijoy TV journalist hacked dead
Ship carrying 6,000 cattle, 43 crew capsized in storm off Japan
Our fragile and wonky health sector
4.24 lakh Yaba recovered in Cox's Bazar
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft