Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:48 PM
Drives against public buses to be intensified: Quader

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the nationwide drive was being intensified to enforce the government-mandated fares and health guidelines to prevent the Covid-19 transmission.
Quader said this while addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League (AL) General Secretary, said, "Public transports have returned to their previous fares on September 1."
In the last two days some allegations have been found against some of the transporters including violation of health guidelines. Crowds should be avoided at the door when passengers get on and get off buses, he said.
A total of 53 mobile courts have been set up across the country including Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh and 19 cases have already been filed against transports that didn't follow the government guidelines.
As much as fines of Tk3 lakh has so far been collected from errant transports in the last two days. Besides, Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) are also conducting mobile courts.
Our police force is cooperating with them. The drives will be intensified today (Thursday)," he added.
Expressing concern over the indifference of the general people to wearing masks, Quader said, "It is seen that many passengers are not wearing masks. I urge the general people to wear masks while traveling. Again, drivers and helpers also do not wear mask and hangs it around their necks."
Regarding BNP's politics AL General Secretary said BNP was like a representative of an anti-Bangladesh foreign force when it was in power.
"People were not the source of power for BNP as its politics was boring out of the barrel of a gun. Talks of public interests do not suit this party," Quader added.


