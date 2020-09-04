Three school students drown in Kurigram

Three school students drowned in the Sonabhari river under Rowmari upazila of Kurigram on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Zinnat Khatun Dina (11), daughter of Oli Ullah of Sadullapur in Gaibandha, Siam Ahmed (14), son of Haider Ali, and Hamim Islam (16), son of Abdul Quader, of Rowmari upazila.

Zinnat was a fifth grade student while Siam was in eighth grade and Hamim in tenth grade.

The incident took place while the three cousins were taking bath in the river at College Para village around 1:30pm, according to locals and police.

Rowmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Md Dilwar Hasan Inam confirmed the incident.

Bodies were handed over to their families, he said. -Agencies














