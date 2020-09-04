Video
Friday, 4 September, 2020
Vandalism, Arson Cases

SC upholds stay on trial proceedings against Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the High Court orders that stayed the trial proceedings in two cases filed against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over vandalism and arson.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after rejecting two leave to appeal petitions filed by the state seeking cancellation of the HC order.
However, the apex court asked the HC to dispose of the rules issued in connection with the cases.
Senior Adv Zainul Abedin, along with Adv Sagir Hossain Leon, appeared for Mirza Fakhrul while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state.




The HC stayed the trial proceedings against Mirza Fakhrul in two cases on November 7 in 2017 filed with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar and Ramna Police Stations in 2012 and 2013.
The HC also issued two rules asking the state to explain why the proceedings of the cases against Mirza Fakhrul should not be declared illegal.
Mirza Fakhrul is accused in a total of 86 vandalism, arson, and defamation cases.
Mirza Fakhrul is now on bail in all the cases.



