Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:48 PM
CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal by Nov 15

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 3: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is likely to appoint a consultant to conduct a feasibility study on the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal, one of the giant projects of the CPA by next November 15.
According to CPA sources, five out of seven selected consulting firms submitted their technical and financial offers to the CPA management on August 17 last.
The CPA management is evaluating the technical offers of those firms.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk, Secretary of the CPA, said after evaluation of technical offers, the financial offers will be evaluated.
Faruk hoped that the evaluation of technical offers would be completed by October next. Then the CPA will finally approve the appointment of a firm as a consultant for the Bay terminal, CPA Secretary confirmed. He said the appointment of the consultant for the project would be done by the November 15 next.
The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.
After completion of the feasibility study, the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.
Meanwhile, the ministry has already shortlisted two foreign firms for construction of the Bay Terminal. The firms are Singapore Port Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia.
Those organizations submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method.
The CPA sources said after completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development of Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.
The project was proposed to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.
The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.
Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times.
Sources said the bay terminal was proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.


