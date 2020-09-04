

Shahidul Islam new BD envoy to USA

The government has appointed M. Shahidul Islam, currently serving as the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America.Shahidul is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.In his diplomatic career, he served in Bangladesh missions in Kolkata, Geneva and Washington DC, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.Prior to his present assignment, he served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to South Korea and France. At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities, including as Director General (Americas) and Director General (Europe).-UNB