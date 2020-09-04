Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF

Kurigram, Sep 3: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead reportedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Pakhiura border in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sabil Uddin, 36, son of Musa Ali of Narayanpur village.

Mamun-or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Kachakata Police Station, said the BSF members opened fire on Sabil while he went to the bordering area around 2 am, leaving him dead.

Commanding officer of BGB-22 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Jamal Hossain, said it is not yet clear that the deceased was killed by BSF firing.















