TIB blames corruption, political interference





During a virtual press conference TIB revealed the findings in a research titled 'Nimtoli, Churihatta and Afterwards: Governance Challenges in Ensuring Fire Safety in Old Dhaka and Way Out'.

In the research TIB said even after the Churihatta fire tragedy, Department of Environment, Department of Explosives and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) issued and renewed trade licenses of chemical factories in exchange for bribes.

Bribes of Tk 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh were transacted in the Department of Explosives, Tk 20,000 to 30,000 at the Department of Environment, Tk 3,000 to 12,000 at Fire Service and Tk 1,500 to 18,000 at the DSCC, the report said.

According to TIB, an influential syndicate is playing the key role in operating chemical and combustible business in old Dhaka.

















