Friday, 4 September, 2020, 8:47 PM
Anisul Hoque, 4 others get bail in case over student’s death

Published : Friday, 4 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Court Correspondent

Prothom Alo's Associate Editor Anisul Hoque and four others have secured bail in a case over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat, who was electrocuted during an event organised by the newspaper's youth magazine on the school campus.
Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim accepted their bail pleas after they surrendered to the court on Thursday.
It came a day after the court ordered the confiscation of their properties after they were shown absconding in the case.


