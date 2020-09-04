China committed to peace, friendship, cooperation: Envoy





"Going forward, China is committed to peace, stability, friendship and cooperation," he said.

The Chinese Ambassador mentioned it in an article titled, "World Anti-Fascist War: A Historic Struggle For New International Order And Long Lasting Peace".

Today is China's Victory Day, a day that will forever be etched in the memory of the Chinese people and the world people as well, he said.

For peace, Ambassador Jiming said, they need to foster a strong sense of community of shared future for mankind.

"Prejudice, discrimination, hatred and war can only cause disaster and suffering, while mutual respect, equality, peaceful development and common prosperity represent the right path to follow," he said. The Chinese envoy said all countries should jointly uphold the international order and system underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, build a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation and advance the noble cause of global peace and development.

For peace, he said, China will remain committed to peaceful development.

"The Chinese people love peace. No matter how much stronger it may become, China will never seek hegemony or expansion. It will never inflict its past sufferings on any other nation. The Chinese people are determined to pursue friendly relations with all other countries," said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Jiming said for peace, they need to foster a strong sense of a community of shared future for mankind. -UNB



















Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said China is willing to join hands with countries around the world, including Bangladesh, through bilateral, multilateral and international engagement to build a world that is more stable, prosperous and harmonious."Going forward, China is committed to peace, stability, friendship and cooperation," he said.The Chinese Ambassador mentioned it in an article titled, "World Anti-Fascist War: A Historic Struggle For New International Order And Long Lasting Peace".Today is China's Victory Day, a day that will forever be etched in the memory of the Chinese people and the world people as well, he said.For peace, Ambassador Jiming said, they need to foster a strong sense of community of shared future for mankind."Prejudice, discrimination, hatred and war can only cause disaster and suffering, while mutual respect, equality, peaceful development and common prosperity represent the right path to follow," he said. The Chinese envoy said all countries should jointly uphold the international order and system underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, build a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation and advance the noble cause of global peace and development.For peace, he said, China will remain committed to peaceful development."The Chinese people love peace. No matter how much stronger it may become, China will never seek hegemony or expansion. It will never inflict its past sufferings on any other nation. The Chinese people are determined to pursue friendly relations with all other countries," said the Ambassador.Ambassador Jiming said for peace, they need to foster a strong sense of a community of shared future for mankind. -UNB